Michael Jordan played for the North Carolina Tar Heels for while in college and then made the leap to the NBA with the Chicago Bulls. MJ was an iconic player for both of these teams and even made some pretty iconic shoes. Perhaps the most coveted of all Jordan Brand silhouettes is the Air Jordan 1, which boasts its own "UNC" and "Chicago" colorways. Now it appears as though Jordan is looking to merge these styles with the Air Jordan 1 "UNC to Chicago."

Earlier in the week, we reported on an Instagram post that stated how the shoe would have a red toe box, while the Nike swoosh and back heel would be powder blue. Meanwhile, the rest of the shoe would be black. Well, based on this new picture courtesy of Sneaker Bar Detroit, that doesn't appear to be the case. Instead, the shoe has a white toe box and white side panels with a black swoosh. From there, the back heel is powder blue, and the toe overlay is red. Finally, the laces and the tongue are black, while the entire upper is made of patent leather.

These are rumored to drop either at the end of 2019 or the beginning of 2020 so stay tuned for updates.

Image via Sneaker Bar Detroit