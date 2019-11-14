Michael Jordan made a huge transition in 1984 as he left the University of North Carolina and joined the Chicago Bulls. The UNC colorway was a nice powder blue while the Bulls had devil red. This stark contrast has been played around with by Jordan Brand for years and now, they are coming out with a colorway for women called "UNC to Chicago."

This particular colorway has been teased for quite some time now but we've finally started to get some detailed images, as well as a release date. According to @zsneakerheadz, these will be released on February 14th of 2020 for $170 USD. The images below also show off some of the finer details of the shoe. For instance, the toe box is red, the back heel and swoosh is blue, while the rest is black leather. Overall, it's a solid-looking colorway that could prove to be one of the biggest Air Jordan 1 releases of 2020.

Unfortunately, this colorway will only be available for the ladies out there so unless you have small feet, you probably won't be able to cop these. Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and if they're a must-cop or a skip.