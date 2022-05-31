With 2023 a few months away, we are already getting a bunch of teasers from the sneaker world. Jordan Brand is a huge part of those teasers and as you can imagine, most of them are for the Air Jordan 1 High OG. Next year, the Air Jordan 3 will celebrate its 35th anniversary and to celebrate, Jordan Brand will bring the "True Blue" aesthetic to the Air Jordan 1 as a nice little homage.

As you can see from the photoshop rendering below, courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, this shoe has a very obvious "True Blue" aesthetic. From the white base to the blue overlays and grey back heel, there is no doubt that this is a shoe that pays homage to the infamous Air Jordan 3 of the same name. Once it is released next Spring, it will definitely turn quite a few heads.

For now, there is no exact release date associated with this shoe, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, head down to the comments section below and let us know what you think of this brand new Air Jordan 1.

Image via @zsneakerheadz



