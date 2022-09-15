Over the year, Jordan Brand has been known for taking colorways that are iconic to specific silhouettes and transplanting them onto other models. A good example of this is how the Air Jordan 7 "Bordeaux" has made its way to the Air Jordan 6. In 2023, Jordan Brand is going to be keeping that trend alive, specifically with the Air Jordan 1 High OG, which will be getting the Air Jordan 3's infamous "True Blue" look.

In the images below, courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, you can see how the shoe has a white leather base, while the overlays near the front are blue. From there, grey makes its way onto the back heel, which fits that "True Blue" aesthetic quite perfectly. This is a colorway that sneakerheads will be fond of, and it seems like Jumpman has knocked it out of the park.

For those of you out there who want to cop these, you will be able to do so as of January 2023. The official release date has yet to be revealed, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.



