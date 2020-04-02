One of the greatest sneakers of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG which debuted back in 1985 and is still going strong, to this day. Over the last 35 years, we have received numerous dope colorways of this shoe for both men and women. During the last couple of years, Jordan Brand has made it a point to deliver more colorways for women as female sneakerheads continue to increase in numbers. In 2020, more women's Air Jordan 1s will be dropping, including this "Tie-Dye" model you see before you.

This is one of the more unique colorways we have seen as it features a black toe box and tongue, while the side panels are white. From there, the overlays are printed blue and green tie-dye. According to J23app, this is actually the first time a women's Air Jordan 1 High OG has received prints on the upper. This very fact makes this shoe a landmark for the brand.

For now, the release date is being set for June 11th of this year with a price of $170 USD being attached. Overall, this is a dope cop for the summer and if you're looking to add some color to your sneaker collection, you can't go wrong here.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike