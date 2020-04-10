News from the sneaker world hasn't exactly been positive as of late when you consider how the Coronavirus has forced numerous release dates to be pushed back. Regardless, brands are doing everything they can to make sure fans get their shoes, as quickly as possible. Sneakers certainly aren't the most important thing in the world but for some, they could prove to be a worthy distraction during these uncertain times.

Last week, Nike revealed the summer lineup for Jordan Brand and it was pretty incredible. One of the shoes that caught our eye was the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Tie-Dye," which featured a blue and green tie-dye upper, along with a black toebox and Nike swoosh, and white side panels. Overall, it is one of the more interesting colorways we have seen in a while and thanks to @repgod888, we now have some dope on-foot images of the shoe. As you can imagine, this sneaker looks dope with an outfit and will certainly prove to be a hit during the warmer months.

If you're hoping to cop these, they will be dropping on June 11th for $170 USD so be sure to be on the lookout at your local sneaker retailer.