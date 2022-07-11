One of the most anticipated Air Jordan 1 High OG colorways is the "Yellow Toe." After the guitarist of Shinedown got his own similar colorway a few years ago, fans have been fantasizing about someday getting a yellow, black, and white Air Jordan 1 High OG that had a similar color blocking. In 2019, the "Yellow Toe" was supposed to be released but was ultimately delayed. Now, in 2022, the shoe is finally on the horizon, and recently, official images were revealed.

This sneaker, which can also be referred to as "Taxi," features a yellow toe box and a yellow back heel. From there, all of the overlays, including the Nike swoosh, are black. Finally, the tongue and the side panels are white, which helps bring the entire look together. It's a phenomenal colorway that sneakerheads will be very eager to get their hands on.

As for the release date, it would appear as though these are set to be released on August 13th of this year for a price of $170 USD. Let us know whether or not you plan on copping these, in the comments down below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike (J23App)

