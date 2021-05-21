Every single year, it feels like the Air Jordan 1 High OG gets a dozen colorways. Even if that might not be the exact number, there is no denying that the silhouette is one of the most popular on the market and that there are a ton of sneakerheads out there who are ready to cop any new colorway they so desire. With 2021 almost halfway done, teasers for 2022 are starting to make their way to the internet, and recently, @zsneakerheadz came through with one of those mockups.

In the Instagram post below, you can see what can only be described as a Lakers colorway. While the base of the shoe is white, we also have some golden overlays all while the laces, swoosh, outsole, and cuff are purple. This is not an official Lakers colorway although if you are a fan of the franchise, you can't help but imagine what these kicks would look like with a Lakers jersey on.

Of course, there is no release date for these just yet and for now, all we have is a photoshop rendering. However, as 2022 gets closer, we could very well see some in-person images so stay tuned to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest details.