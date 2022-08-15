One of the best shoes ever made is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It is the sneaker that helped kick off Michael Jordan's signature shoe legacy, and for years, it has blessed fans with a ton of great colorways and legendary options. Color schemes that are now found on every single shoe had their start on the Air Jordan 1, and even in 2022, this sneaker is subjected to dozens of new offerings.

In the official images down below, fans can now find the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Stealth." As you can see, this is a gorgeous colorway that uses some neutral colors like grey and white. The base of the sneaker is mostly made of white leather while the toe box, back heel, and Nike swoosh are grey. This makes for a truly dope colorway that fans will certainly want to cop for the Fall.

For those of you out there who want to try and cop this new version of the Air Jordan 1 High OG, you will be able to do so as of Tuesday, August 30th for a price of $170 USD. Let us know what you think about this brand-new model, in the comments down below, and as always, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the wide world of sneakers.

Image via Nike

