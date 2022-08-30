Michael Jordan's first signature shoe was the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It was a fitting sneaker for the NBA's best player as in many respects, this shoe is considered to be one of the greatest ever made. It has the potential to fit a ton of amazing colorways, and over the years, Jumpman has delivered a ton of cool offerings for both men and women.

The latest women's exclusive to hit the Air Jordan 1 High OG is this "Starfish" model below. As you can see, the shoe has a white base to it, while orange overlays are placed throughout. It is a very solid look that is bolstered by some brown near the cuff. It's not your typical women's colorway, however, it is perfect for the Fall.

For now, it is being reported that this shoe will drop in October for a price of $180 USD, although there is no official release date. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

