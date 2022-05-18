Every single year, the sneaker world is given an impressive number of Air Jordan 1 colorways. This makes a whole lot of sense when you consider how the Jordan 1 is one of the best shoes of all time. It is a silhouette that will forever be timeless, and fans cannot get enough of it. The Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz is always giving us teasers, and recently they provided another for the "Starfish" colorway.

In the photoshop rendering down below, you can see that this shoe has a white leather base to it all while the overlays are orange. There is a little bit of black in the heel which helps add some contrast to the overall color scheme. You really cannot go wrong with these, and we're sure fans will be looking to cop once they are released to the public.

It was revealed that these shoes would come out in July, but now, it appears as though they will be dropping on September 22nd of this year, instead. This release date has yet to be confirmed, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of this colorway, in the comments below.



