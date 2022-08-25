Arguably the greatest sneaker of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This is a shoe that introduced Michael Jordan into the wide world of sneakers, and over the last five decades, it has received a plethora of amazing colorways. In just three years from now, this shoe will celebrate its 40th anniversary, and we're sure it's going to lead to some amazing offerings.

According to @zsneakerheadz, one of the latest Air Jordan 1 High OG colorways is a women's exclusive dubbed "Starfish." In the images below, you can see that the shoe has a white leather base to it while the overlays are all orange. There is also some brown up near the cuff which contrasts nicely with the orange tone. Overall, it is a pretty cool colorway, although it isn't what you would expect from a women's exclusive.

If you are planning on copping a pair, you will be able to do so in October. An exact release date has yet to be revealed, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of this brand-new shoe, in the comments down below.



