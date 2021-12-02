One of the best Jumpman models of all time is the very first one, the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This is a model that pretty well everyone loves at this point, and there is no doubt that fans are always looking to get their hands on some new colorways. Beyond 2021, Jordan Brand will certainly be providing the heat, and over the last few weeks, @zsneakerheadz has been giving fans all of the teasers for 2022.

The latest teaser to come from the Instagram sneaker insider is this "Stage Haze" model which brings some neutral yet classic colors into the fold. The base of the sneaker is made with white leather, all while the overlays and Nike swoosh are black. The back heel and cuff of the shoe is given a nice silver glow, which works perfectly with the white and black that covers the rest of the shoe. It's a basic offering, but it's one that fits perfectly in the Jordan 1 library.

This new Air Jordan 1 High OG is supposed to come out on May 14th of 2022 for a price of $170 USD. At this point, the release date has not yet been confirmed, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates, as soon as they become available. Let us know what you think, in the comments section below.



