Every single year, you can expect Jumpman to come through with a plethora of new colorways for the Air Jordan 1. This was Michael Jordan's first-ever signature shoe and despite being 35 years old, it remains one of the best and most iconic sneakers to ever be created. There is a good reason for this as it contains a simple silhouette that has helped play host to numerous classic offerings that continue to be retroed, to this day. With 2021 on the horizon, it appears as though numerous Jordan 1s are being planned, and recently, another one surfaced on the internet.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we have now been made privy to the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Smoke Grey" which features a clean and unique colorway that fans will most certainly appreciate. As you can see from the IG post below, the shoe has a black base all while silver suede overlays are played all throughout the upper, including on the Nike swoosh. It might be a basic look, however, it looks like something that could be perfect for the Winter season.

For now, you can expect these to drop next year, so keep it locked to HNHH for further release updates. Also, let us know what you think of this colorway, in the comments below.