Every year, Jumpman blesses sneakerheads with a whole slate of dope Air Jordan 1 colorways. This has been especially true throughout 2020 and with 2021 on the horizon, new offerings are starting to get teased. We have reported on many of these colorways, including the Air Jordan 1 "Silver Toe" which has been rumored to be a Winter release. Now, thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, the very first in-hand images have hit the internet.

As you can see in the IG post below, the shoe has a white base, although silver leather is placed on the toe box as well as the back heel. From there, we are greeted with some black overlays and a black Nike swoosh which helps bring the whole colorway together. It's a clean look that will appear even nicer once official images from Jordan Brand are eventually released to the public.

If you are interested in copping these, it would seem that they will be dropping on February 12th of 2021 for $170 USD. Of course, February is a long way out so be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates pertaining to this colorway. As always, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.