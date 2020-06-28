If you're a big fan of the Air Jordan 1, join the club. But more seriously, the Air Jordan 1 is set to have a huge year in 2021 as numerous teasers have been making their way to the internet. The range of colorways has been pretty extensive so far and it's quite clear that fans are excited for what's to come. Perhaps the most intriguing of these models is the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Silver Toe" which seems to be a follow-up on the infamous "Gold Toe" offering from 2018.

As you can see in the photoshop rendering from @zsneakerheadz, the shoe has white side panels while silver is found on the toe box and back heel. Black overlays and a black Nike swoosh finish the sneaker off in order to give a bit of contrast. At first, it was rumored that this shoe would be made with patent leather although that seems unlikely, at least for now.

Based on the post above, this shoe is slated to drop during the early stages of 2021, although this is subject to change. Not to mention, the colorway will be exclusively sold in women's sizes so if you have big feet, we're sorry to be the bearers of bad news.

Stay tuned for updates on this model as we will be sure to bring them to you.