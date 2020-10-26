Fans of the Air Jordan 1 continue to be blessed with new colorways, and it's clear that this trend won't exactly be slowing down anytime soon, and why should it? The silhouette continues to be incredibly popular while also maintaining icon status. It's hard for a shoe to maintain relevancy 35 years after its initial release, although the Jordan 1 has been able to do just that, which is actually quite impressive. As we approach 2021, more Air Jordan 1 colorways have been teased, including a "Silver Toe" offering which has been rumored for February 12th of 2021.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @sneakertigger, we now have an extremely detailed look at this new sneaker. As you can see from the images below, the shoe has silver on the toe box and back heel, all while the overlays are black with white side panels. It is a clean look with various shades that complement each other nicely. You can't go wrong with some flashy Air Jordan 1s and we're sure these are going to be a popular release once they come out in the Winter.

Official details surrounding these have yet to be released, so keep it locked to HNHH as we look to bring you all of the latest information.