If there are three guarantees in life, they would be death, taxes, and new colorways of the Air Jordan 1. Every single year sneakerheads are treated to some brand new iterations of one of the most iconic sneaker silhouettes of all-time. The shoe is a classic and has been around for 34 years now so it's pretty incredible to see Jordan brand keeping the sneaker fresh and full of life. Heading into 2020, Jumpman is looking to continue the shoe's tradition in style with even more fantastic new colorways.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now have our first look at this women's exclusive Air Jordan 1 High OG colorway that is simply being dubbed "Silver." The shoe has a white toe box and white side panels while the overlays and back heel are covered in silver patent leather. From there, the Nike swoosh, cuff, and tongue are all black which makes for a nice clean contrast. Overall, this looks like a great sneaker that will certainly have female sneakerheads excited for next year.

In the post below, it states that the image is simply a photoshop rendering and that official images will be dropped closer to release. For now, these are slated to drop in the Spring of 2020.