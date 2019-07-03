Over the years, there have been a plethora of dope Air Jordan 1 colorways that tell a story and pay homage to the man that started it all, Michael Jordan. One of those colorways is the "Shattered Backboard" and its subsequent 2.0 version. Now, in 2019, Jordan Brand is running it back with the "Shattered Backboard 3.0" which currently has fans divided thanks to its patent leather upper. Not everyone is a fan of patent leather but the colors are certainly strong enough to get people to want to cop the sneaker.

The toe box, Nike swoosh, and back heel are all orange, while the rest of the shoe is black. What makes this particular model unique is the fact that the midsole and outsole are the same color, which is a creamy beige.

Thanks to @hanzuying, we have some new on-foot images of the shoe which show off its finer details. In these images, the patent leather really stands out and appears to be both glossy and laminated. Fans of Jordan Brand will certainly be interested to know that these are slated for an October release and could be one of the biggest drops of the Fall.

Are these a must-cop or a pass?