Over the last 36 years, the Air Jordan 1 has delivered various incredible colorways to the masses. There are certainly some iconic OG offerings and one of them is the "Shadow" model. What makes this shoe great is just how simple it is. With a black base and grey overlays, you simply cannot go wrong with it. It's one of those shoes that will stand the test of time and it can be paired with a wide variety of outfits.

Now, Jordan Brand is back but this time they have altered the "Shadow" model with a new 2.0 version. With this one, the toe box is black, and so are the side panels, and even the tongue. From there, all of the grey is placed on the overlays and the back heel. The Nike swoosh also grey on it which helps bring the "Shadow" look together. It's yet another clean model and while it may not be the OG, it's still pretty dope.

You will be able to cop these as of Saturday, May 15th for $170 USD. Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on copping a pair.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike