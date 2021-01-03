Despite being around for 35 years, the Air Jordan 1 has yet to get old. Every single year, Jumpman delivers brand new colorways of the sneaker and fans continue to eat them up. It's one of those silhouettes that work with pretty well anything and the model itself lends nicely to a wide array of colorways. Over the decades, there have been various iconic offerings, including the black and grey "Shadow" model which gets new retros every few years. Now, however, the brand is looking to update the "Shadow" colorway with a new 2.0 model.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, we now have a fresh look at the "Shadow 2.0" and as you can see in the post below, it certainly lives up to the original. There are some obvious differences here, for instance, the toe box is black, all while the overlays are grey. It creates a unique contrast to the original that will definitely polarize fans, albeit, in a positive way.

For now, it is believed that these will be coming out on May 15th of 2021 for $170 USD although nothing has been confirmed by Jumpman. Be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.