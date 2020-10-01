It seems as though every year, Jordan Brand blesses us with a healthy new batch of Air Jordan 1 colorways. Since 1985, this has been one of the best sneakers on the market and it will forever live in the hearts of those who've worn it. As a result, Jordan Brand continues to innovate in regards to the silhouette. We certainly can't complain about this, especially when you consider just how iconic and fun these offerings have been. In fact, in 2021, Jordan Brand plans on bringing out a new take on the infamous "Shadow" model.

According to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, the shoe will be appropriately called the "Shadow 2.0" and will boast the original's signature black and grey aesthetic. This time around, however, the sneaker will be blessed with a new look as the entire upper will be covered in black material, all while the overlays and Nike swoosh are grey. This is a unique aesthetic that some sneakerheads are already extremely excited about.

For now, it seems like these will be dropping during the Spring of 2021 for the standard Jordan 1 price of $170 USD. Stay tuned for updates in regards to this model, as we will be sure to bring them to you.