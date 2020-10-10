Air Jordan 1 colorways are always a given no matter what year we are in. The shoe was created in the mid-80s and has continued to be a popular silhouette for Michael Jordan's Nike offshoot, Jumpman. In 2020, we have seen a massive amount of Air Jordan 1 models and many have already made their way to the market. Jordan Brand is already starting to gear up for 2021, and for now, it seems like they have a very interesting slate of Jordans on the way. As far as the Jordan 1 is considered, there have been numerous teasers, with the latest being this peculiar "Seafoam" offering.

Thanks to SHOF on Instagram, you can see a photoshop rendering of the colorway below. This model is listed as "Seafoam/Healing Orange/White" and it features a pretty familiar color-blocking. The tongue, toe box, and side panels are white, while seafoam green is placed on the overlays and back heel. From there, we are given some orange on the Nike swoosh as well as the cuff, which helps add some nice contrast.

While the release date for these has yet to be confirmed, it would appear as though these are expected to come out during the Summer of 2021. Keep it locked to HNHH for updates on these, as we will be sure to bring them to you.