Jordan Brand loves to switch things up every once and a while, especially when it comes to the Air Jordan 1. The High OG is best known for the "Chicago" colorway which was made famous by Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls. This colorway continues to be highly sought after by fans and is easily one of the greatest sneakers of all-time. With this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that Jumpman likes to tinker with it sometimes, no pun intended. (Only true sneakerheads will get that joke.)

According to new reports, Jordan Brand is gearing up to release a women's only Air Jordan 1 that will feature not one but two premium materials. These materials will be snakeskin and satin and will be placed on the infamous "Chicago" model. Satin has been placed on the Air Jordan 1 before but it has never been paired with snakeskin. With this in mind, the model is surely going to be one of the most unique Jordans we have seen. Below, you can find a photoshop mockup of what these will look like.

As of right now, they are slated to drop in August for $170 USD although this is subject to change. Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via zsneakerheadz

