If you're a big fan of the Air Jordan 1, then you should be extremely satisfied when you consider the wide variety of colorways that have dropped over the past few years. It is clear that Jordan Brand is committed to continuing the long-standing legacy of the Jordan 1, and every year, we are blessed with some pretty incredible offerings. 2020 has been no different and as the summer continues to roll on, we are poised to get even more Air Jordan 1 models.

The latest to be officially revealed by the brand is this Air Jordan 1 "Satin Snakeskin" which comes in a classic and appropriate Chicago color scheme. The black back heel and Nike swoosh feature the snakeskin while the red overlays and tongue have satin materials. Overall, it creates a very unique offering that will surely appeal to all of the sneakerheads out there, especially those with a passion for the Air Jordan 1.

According to reports, this shoe is dropping on August 6th for $170 USD and will exclusively be coming out in women's sizes. Stay tuned for any release updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via Nike

