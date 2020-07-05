Jordan Brand is always looking to make changes to some of its best and most iconic silhouettes. The Air Jordan 1 always seems to be at the top of the experimentation charts, especially when it comes to alternative materials. For instance, over the years, Jumpman has gone from leather to suede to snakeskin to satin. The Jordan 1 has seen every single one of these materials, and more. However, it's rare that Jordan Brand will take two premium materials and combine them. Well, with the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Satin Snake," that's about to change.

In the official images found below, you can see that the shoe carries forth a "Chicago" aesthetic, with snakeskin placed on the black back heel and Nike swoosh. From there, the overlays and tongue are given red satin materials that really give the shoe a nice little jolt. Overall, it's a unique model that will certainly appeal to all of the sneakerheads out there.

For now, these will be dropping on August 6th for $170 USD and will only be available in women's sizes. Stay tuned for any updates regarding this shoe as we will be sure to bring them to you. Also, let us know if you plan on buying these.