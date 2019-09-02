Sine 1984, Jordan Brand has been dazzling us with their first creation, the Air Jordan 1. There have been numerous colorways and variations of the shoe over the past few decades and quite simply, sneakerheads can't get enough. Every year, there are tons of new Jordan colorways and fans scoop them up at any chance they get. Back in 2018, one of the more popular colorways was the "Bred Toe" model which featured a red toe box and back heel, with black overlays and white side panels. It was easily one of the best shoes of the year and now, it looks like Jordan Brand is updating the sneaker but swapping out red, for a familiar Royal blue.

These rumors come courtesy of Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz, who always seems to have their ear to the ground when it comes to this kind of report. In the post below, you can see a photoshop rendering of what the sneaker will look like. The post also explains how the shoe is set to drop in the Spring of 2020, although this is subject to change. It's a clean shoe that will certainly be a big hit if and when it releases.

Stay tuned for updates on this shoe as we will be sure to bring them to you.