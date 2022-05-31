Whenever Jumpman creates a new Air Jordan 1 colorway, they typically look for ways to tell a story. Of course, Michael Jordan serves as the perfect inspiration for any sneaker as he is the man who helped inspire the entire brand. With that being said, Jordan Brand has quite often gone with MJ's high school as a motif. This high school is called Laney High School in North Carolina, and the team's colors have been plastered over various silhouettes.

Now, the Air Jordan 1 High OG is set to receive a "Reverse Laney" colorway. This information comes from @zsneakerheadz who recently posted a photoshop rendering of the new colorway. As you can see below, this model will have a yellow base all while royal blue graces the overlays. This sneaker has a real pop to it, and as it turns out, it will be a women's exclusive.

For now, all that is known about this shoe is that it will be released in the Spring of next year. No official release date has been revealed or announced, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via @zsneakerheadz