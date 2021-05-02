If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1, Jumpman always seems to have you covered. All the way back in 1985, Michael Jordan and Nike unveiled the Air Jordan 1 to the world and over the years, it has received a plethora of incredible colorways. From retros to new offerings to collaborations, the Air Jordan 1 High OG is one of those shoes that will simply never get old. This year alone, we are supposed to get some amazing new models and every week, it seems like we are getting brand new teasers.

For instance, thanks to @zsneakerheadz and @leaked.sneaks, we now have a look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG Pro. The colorway listed here is "White/Multi-Color/Multi-Color/Total Orange" and as you can see, it boasts a pretty unique vibe. The shoe has a mostly white base all while the overlays are beige. From there, the Nike swoosh, laces, tongue, and back heel are black. Perhaps the most interesting part is the cuff where we have two shades of blue interacting with one another. Overall, it's certainly a strange look that is bound to turn a few heads.

According to the Instagram post below, these will be dropping on September 11th of this year although that date is subject to change. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.