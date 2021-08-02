Big fans of the Air Jordan 1 High OG have been well-fed over the years thanks to a plethora of new colorways. Of all the Jumpman silhouettes out there, the Air Jordan 1 is the shoe that gets the most new offerings, and fans wouldn't have it any other way. This is one of those shoes that go well with every single outfit you might try on, and moving forward, it is very likely that this sneaker will never die. It is truly timeless and Jordan Brand is well-aware of this.

The next Air Jordan 1 High OG on tap for the brand is the often-teased "Pollen" colorway which can be found in the photos below. The shoe has a mostly black leather base as the shade is placed on the side panels and the toe box. From there, all of the overlays, including the Nike swoosh, are yellow. All of these elements come together to create a dope model that is definitely going to be flashy on your feet.

After months of uncertainty, the release date for these has been confirmed for Saturday, August 14th. The shoe will release for $170 USD and will be available through the SNKRS App. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

