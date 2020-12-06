If you've been paying attention to the sneaker world over the past few decades, then you would know that the Air Jordan 1 has consistently been one of the most popular sneaker silhouettes out on the market. It's a shoe that can be matched with almost any outfit and it also features the potential for numerous unique color schemes. With this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that Jordan Brand has continuously brought out new offerings, especially since each one seems to sell out fairly quickly.

These last few weeks have been filled with teasers, particularly from @zsneakerheadz on IG, who just came through with yet another photoshop mockup, today. This time, we are getting an updated look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Pollen" offering that was revealed just a few weeks ago. While this model still has a black base with yellow overlays, it has now been revealed that the shoe will feature a white label on the tongue, which helps to switch things up. Overall, this is a pretty cool colorway, that reminds us of the Wu-Tang Nike SB Dunks.

So far, these have been penciled in for August 21st of 2021 although this release date is subject to change so keep it locked to HNHH for any updates.