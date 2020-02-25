If you're a sneakerhead, then you are well aware of the fact that the Air Jordan 1 High OG is one of the most iconic sneakers of all-time. It is one of those shoes that almost every sneakerhead has owned at some point in their life. This shoe has a ton of versatility and numerous colorways to choose from. Every single year, Jordan Brand gives us even more new offerings and 2020 is no different. This weekend, Jumpman will be dropping yet another new Jordan 1 colorway, called "Pine Green."

This colorway has black leather overlays and side panels while the toe box, back heel, and Nike swoosh are green. It's a colorway that fans have been anticipating for a while now so it's cool to see Jordan brand deliver in a big way.

According to Sole Collector, these will be dropping on Saturday, February 29th for $170 USD. Let us know in the comments below what you think of the "Pine Green" colorway and whether or not you plan on copping. These are shaping up to be a great shoe for the Spring season so be on the lookout as the weekend approaches.

Image via Nike

