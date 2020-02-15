Green has always been an underrepresented color on the Air Jordan 1 High OG. Luckily, Jordan Brand has been trying to fix that over the last couple of years. Back in 2018, we were blessed with a "Green Toe" Air Jordan 1 which was nicknamed "Pine Green." In 2020, the "Pine Green" aesthetic is making a return in the form of the colorway which can be found below.

Thanks to Stadium Goods, we now have incredibly detailed photos which show off some of the leather textures that can be found throughout the upper. The color blocking for this shoe is similar to that of the "Bred" and "Royal" models except the blue and red is swapped out for the aforementioned "Pine Green." Perhaps the big difference here is the red "Nike Air" branding which is found on the tongue. There will even be some red laces placed in the shoebox for those who want to mix and match. Overall, it's a dope colorway that will certainly appeal to all of the Jordan 1 fans out there.

Look for these to drop on Saturday, February 29th for $170 USD. Will you be copping?

Image via Stadium Goods

