One of the best shoes of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG, and one of its best colorways is the "Bred" offering. This was one of the first-ever Jordan 1 colorways and over the years, it has received quite a few retros. Fans love the black and red aesthetics, as they pretty well go with anything. It's just a classic look that immediately reminds you of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Now, the "Bred" Jordan 1 is making a comeback, this time with a twist. In the photos below, you can find the "Patent Bred" colorway which as you can imagine, displays the shoe with a patent leather upper. This is much shinier than the "Bred' model we are used to, and fans have been excited to finally get their hands on this model, ever since it was revealed online months ago.

It has now been revealed that this shoe will be dropping on Thursday, December 30th for a price of $170 USD through the Nike SNKRS App. This shoe is likely going to be limited, so expect an L or two on release day. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

