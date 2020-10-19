If you're a big fan of the Air Jordan 1, well, you've been having a lot of fun over the last few years. Every single year, it feels like Jumpman comes out with over a dozen new colorways of the popular silhouette. Of course, no one is complaining about this considering the Jordan 1 is one of the greatest sneakers of all-time, and regardless of the color scheme, the shoe goes with pretty well any outfit. Heading into 2021, there are a plethora of Jordan 1 colorways being teased, and fans seem very eager to get their hands on them.

The Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz has been responsible for much of the inside information in regards to Jordan Brand over the last few months, and recently, they came through with a look at yet another Air Jordan 1. Based on the post below, this sneaker is going to be called "Paisley" and will feature a unique blue bandana aesthetic on the back heel. From there, the toe box and side panels will be white, all while the overlays and Nike swoosh are black.

This unique model is slated to be released during the Spring of 2021 for the standard Jordan 1 price of $170 USD. Keep it locked to HNHH for updates on this colorway, as we will be sure to bring them to you.