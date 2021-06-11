We aren't even halfway through the year and we are already starting to see sneaker teasers for 2022. These teasers are mostly coming out of Jordan Brand where there always seems to be someone lurking in the shadows, ready to give some new information at any moment. This information is shared by Instagram sneaker insiders, and accounts like @zsneakerheadz always seem to have the scoop. For instance, numerous new Jordan models for 2022 have been shared thus far, and today, yet another made its way to the internet.

The model in question is the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Omega Psi Phi" which is definitely a mouthful to pronounce. As you can see in the photoshop rendering below, this sneaker has white on the side panels, eggplant purple on the overlays, and gold on the toe box, back heel, and even the outsole. At first glance, this shoe does seem to have a bit of a Lakers edge to it and we're sure that's going to be an attractive quality for all of the sneaker fans in Los Angeles.

It is being reported that these will drop in the Spring of 2022 although this is a timeline that is subject to change. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates concerning this new model.