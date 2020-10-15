Back in 2001, Jordan Brand dropped some exclusive sneakers in Japan, including the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Midnight Navy." For years, this was a shoe that ultimately alluded fans, and as a result, they have been demanding that Jumpman bring these back. Over the past few months, sneakerheads have been rejoicing as their wishes were confirmed to finally becoming true. Numerous teasers for a 2020 version of the "Midnight Navy" Jordan 1 were posted on social media, and now, Nike is giving fans the official images.

Here, you can see that the base of the shoe is made of white leather, which appears on the side panels, cuff, and even the toe box. From there, we get a gorgeous shade of navy suede on the overlays. This shade of blue is also placed on the outsole, which helps compliment the white midsole. The nice finishing touch here is the silver Nike swoosh, which fits in perfectly with the aesthetics of the colorway.

The "Midnight Navy" Air Jordan 1 High OG will be making its triumphant return on October 31st for $170 USD. Let us know in the comments below whether or not you plan on picking up a pair.

Image via Nike

