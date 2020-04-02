There has been an overwhelming amount of sneaker news today thanks to Nike and Jordan Brand. They decided to unveil what they have in store for the spring and summer and truthfully, it has provided a nice little diversion from all of the Coronavirus news. While the news was great, it turns out there is more, this time coming in the form of a teaser of what might be coming later this year. This news doesn't come directly from Nike but rather @zsneakerheadz, who is always ahead of the curve when it comes to shoe releases.

As it turns out, the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Metallic Silver" from 2001 is coming back. For those who remember, this shoe was a Japan-exclusive which means it was fairly hard to get. Now the shoe is set to come back, this time, with Nike Air branding on the tongue.

The image below showcases what this sneaker is going to look like so soak it all in while you can. The word on the street is that these are coming for the summer of 2020 with a price of $170 USD being attached although nothing has been confirmed, just yet.

Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Image via zsneakerheadz