Back in 2001, Jordan Brand released a few region-specific Air Jordan 1 colorways, including the "Metallic Silver" Japan, which remains highly sought after, to this day. Earlier this year, Jordan Brand revealed that the shoe would actually be coming back, but this time, on a much more global scale. Many were excited about this prospect and the teasers have gotten sneakerheads that much more stoked about finally getting their hands on a pair that eluded them for years.

While numbered pairs will arrive exclusively in Japan later this year, it has been revealed by Nike that this model will be dropped on August 7th of this year for $170 USD. This will be a Nike SNKRS app release so be prepared to take plenty of Ls as we all know the app is extremely hard to hit on. As for the colorway itself, the official images below reveal multiple shades of silver that offer up a clean look that is perfect for anyone's collection.

Keep it locked to HNHH for more sneaker news and be sure to let us know in the comments below whether or not these are a must-buy.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike