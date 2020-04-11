Over the 35-year history of the Air Jordan 1 High OG, there have been some pretty incredible colorways. Some offerings have been much harder to purchase than others. This, of course, has to do with numerous factors such as scarcity, demand, and regional barriers. For instance, sometimes, Jordan Brand will release a shoe that is exclusive to one region. In 2001, Jumpman dropped the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Metallic Silver" in Japan only.

Now, it appears as though Jumpman is going to bring back the "Metallica Silver" colorway and make it available around the world. Thanks to the Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz, we have some detailed images of the shoe. As you can see from the on-foot images below, the sneaker is covered in different shades of silver, including the back heel and Nike swoosh which features an especially shimmery silver hue.

As it stands, these are set to release on July 25th of this year although this remains a placeholder date. With the Coronavirus going around, there is a real chance these could be pushed back by a few weeks or even a few months. Perhaps Jordan Brand will even push the release to 2021 as it would be the perfect way to celebrate the colorway's 20th anniversary.

Stay tuned for updates on this model as we will be sure to bring them to you.