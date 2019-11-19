If you were to think about all of the iconic Air Jordan models that have come out over the years, it's quite clear the Air Jordan 1 is amongst the most popular and significant. The shoe was debuted 35 years ago by Michael Jordan and has quickly turned into a staple of sneaker culture. There have been a plethora of colorways to come out over the years and it seems like with each passing year, Jordan Brand brings something new to the table. It's a pretty phenomenal shoe so it makes sense that Jumpman would do this, especially since there is a demand.

According to @zsneakerheadz, there is a brand new Air Jordan 1 High OG colorway being teased for the holiday season of 2020. This colorway is listed as "Black/Black-Metallic Gold" and based on the photoshop rendering below, it's looking pretty fantastic. The shoe is mostly covered in black material while gold highlights appear on the Nike swoosh, back heel cuff, and wings logo.

This sneaker isn't confirmed just yet and the retail version could be much different than the image you see below. Regardless, stay tuned for more details as we will be sure to bring them to you. What are your thoughts on this model so far?