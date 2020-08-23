Every single year, Jordan Brand comes through and delivers a massive amount of Air Jordan 1 colorways. While it may seem like the Jordan 1 market is oversaturated, you would be wrong in that assumption. For it to be oversaturated, there would have to be a lack of demand and this is simply not the case. Jordan 1 releases continue to be some of the most popular of any given year and it doesn't appear as though 2020 has been an exception to this rule. This Fall, numerous colorways are expected to release, and fans are excited to get their hands on as many as possible.

One of the colorways everyone has been excited about is the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Metallic Gold" which is a nod to a sample from the 80s. Now, the official images are here and they are looking pretty amazing. Throughout the entire upper we are blessed with a mix of black and gold patent leather that makes these shoes really shine.

For now, it is being reported that these will drop on November 30th, which just so happens to be Cyber Monday. The retail price will be $170 USD which is the new standard for Air Jordan 1s. Stay tuned for any release date updates, as we will be sure to bring them to you.