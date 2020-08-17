Throughout 2020, Jordan Brand has been dominating sneaker culture thanks to a plethora of big releases that have proven to be big hits with all of the collectors out there. Jumpman's efforts really kicked off during the All-Star break in Chicago, as they dropped some amazing collabs while also dropping some retros. From there, Jordan Brand has continued to lead the conversation as various other colorways and silhouettes are planned for the rest of the year. One of those shoes is the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Metallic Gold" which is a play on a sample from the 80s.

In new photos provided by @zsneakerheadz, we now have our best look yet at the sneaker and so far, this is looking like it could easily be one of the best efforts of 2020. As you can see, the shoe is mostly constructed with black patent leather while the Nike swoosh and cuff are made with gold material. It's a flashy yet clean look that will certainly impress sneakerheads upon release. Not to mention, the fact that it looks similar to an old sample is sure to increase the hype, tenfold.

For now, you can expect these to drop in November, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring you the latest information.