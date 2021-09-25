Fans of the Air Jordan 1 High OG always seem to be winning. The shoe is one of the best ever made and every single year, it is given a plethora of incredible colorways. In 2021, the Air Jordan 1 has been spoiling sneakerheads, and in 2022, that trend is looking to be kept alive. We have already seen some teasers for next year, including a familiar-looking colorway that has been dubbed "Marina Blue." Fans have been waiting on these, and thanks to @yankeekicks on Instagram, we now have an on-foot look at them.

As you can see in the Instagram post below, this shoe has a "Royal" look to it although there are some very obvious differences. For instance, on this shoe, the toe box and the side panels are black, while the overlays are blue. On the original "Royal" model, the overlays were black, while the toe box and Nike swoosh were blue. This subtle difference helps make the "Marina Blue" offering unique, and it's certainly a shoe that fans will be excited for.

Based on early reports, it is believed that this shoe will drop on January 15th of next year for $170 USD. This has not been confirmed yet, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments below.