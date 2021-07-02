One of the greatest sneakers of all time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG and over the years, we have been blessed with numerous new colorways of the shoe. At this point, it feels like the Jordan 1 will never go away, and why would we want it to? It is a shoe that can be styled with pretty well anything, and if you are a big of the high-tops, then these are one of the only shoes you will ever need. Now that we are halfway done 2021, new teasers for 2022 have already made it to the internet, and recently, we got another.

Thanks to Sneakerfiles and zsneakerheadz on Instagram, we now have a fresh look at the "Marina Blue" colorway which is found below thanks to a photoshop rendering. This model is extremely interesting as it gives us some Royal vibes but with a twist. The toe box and side panels are black, while the overlays and Nike swoosh are a dark shade of blue. This makes for a clean look and one that will appeal to some of the Jordan Brand purists out there.

It is believed that these will be dropping on January 15th of next year for $170 USD. This release date is subject to change so stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest updates.