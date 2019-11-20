Debuting in 1984, the Air Jordan 1 has become one of the most iconic shoes of all-time and is typically gobbled up by sneakerheads every time a brand new colorway makes it to the market. With this in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Jordan Brand is always devising new colorways for the sneaker and with 2020 on the horizon, some colorful new models have been teased.

Thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we now have a look at a brand new Air Jordan 1 High OG model, although it's important to note this is just a photoshop rendering. As you can see, this colorway is a lot like the "Chicago Black Toe" except the red parts are now "Lucky Green." This makes for a pretty clean colorway that promises to be a big hit amongst all of the big Jumpman fans out there.

Based on the post below, this shoe will be dropping in October of 2020 for $170 USD and will only be available in women's sizes, which is pretty disappointing for all of us with big feet. Let us know in the comments what you think of these and whether or not you would cop. We know we'll be trying to scoop up a pair.