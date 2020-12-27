One of the most popular sneakers of all-time is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. This shoe first debuted all the way back in 1985 and since that time, it has been released in a multitude of different unique colorways. Fans are always looking for new offerings and in any given year, Jumpman delivers to an intense degree. You can never really go wrong with this silhouette and as we make our way into 2021, it seems like Jordan Brand is going all-in with quite a few new models.

Thanks to the Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakeheadz, we now have a fresh look at the "Light Fusion Red" colorway which will certainly add a nice pop of color to your wardrobe. As you can see in the images below, the sneaker has a white leather base all while the overlays are a vibrant shade of red. From there, the Nike swoosh is yellow and the top of the back heel is university gold. These colors combine for a unique Air Jordan 1 that will appeal to a wide variety of fans.

As for the release date, these are rumored to be dropping on June 21st of 2021 although this date has yet to be confirmed. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.