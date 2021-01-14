Throughout the years, a surplus of Air Jordan 1 colorways have made their way to the market, and sneakerheads are always excited to get their hands on some new offerings. Even if some ideas appear to be recycled, shoe aficionados are more than happy to sink their teeth into something new, if they feel like they can get a good outfit from it. With this in mind, Jordan Brand has numerous Air Jordan 1s planned for 2021, including the "Hyper Royal" model which recently received some official images.

As you can see in the photos below, the shoe has a white leather base, all while a powdery shade of blue suede is placed throughout the silhouette in the form of some overlays. From there, parts of the back heel are grey, which is a shade that is also placed on the Nike swoosh and the outsole. These elements all come together to form a unique Jordan 1 model that is sure to excite fans throughout the world.

For now, it is being reported that these are dropping on April 17th for the standard AJ1 price of $170 USD although this is subject to change. Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates related to this shoe.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike