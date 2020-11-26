Fans of the Air Jordan 1 have been spoiled over the last few years, although it's hard to really complain given the fact the AJ 1 is one of the best sneakers of all-time. Throughout the decades, the Jordan 1 has continuously delivered brand new colorways and sneakerheads seem to enjoy all of them. It's a silhouette that is always guaranteed to sell out and as a result, Jordan Brand has made sure to come through with multiple new Jordan 1 offerings, every single year.

One of the latest models to hit the internet is this "Hyper Royal/White/Light Smoke Grey" model which comes courtesy of @zsneakerheadz. In the Instagram post below, you can see that the shoe has a white leather base, all while blue suede overlays are placed on top. From there, we have some grey on the Nike swoosh, as well as the cuff. These elements come together to create a shoe that looks a lot like the infamous "Turbo Green" model that dropped back in 2019.

This sneaker is slated to drop on April 17th of 2021, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on these. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this shoe, in the comments below.