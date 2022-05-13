One of the best sneakers in the world is the Air Jordan 1 High OG. It is a model that continues to get some truly incredible colorways, and in 2022, Jumpman is promising some heat for sneakerheads. Well, as it turns out, one of their Air Jordan 1 colorways is set to release in just a couple of weeks from now.

This model is the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Heritage." As you can see down below, this sneaker is actually a nice variation of the "Chicago" colorway that we all know and love. Here, we have white side panels and overlays, all while red is found on the toe box and the back heel. These elements come together to create a colorway that certainly looks amazing next to all the other "Chicago" models we've received over the years.

If you are interested in copping these, you will be able to do so as of Wednesday, May 25th for a price of $170 USD. These will definitely be dope for the summer, so let us know what you think, in the comments down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you more news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

